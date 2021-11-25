FEEL FOODS’ BLACK SHEEP VEGAN CHEEZE INTRODUCING VEGAN WHIP PRODUCT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. ("Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) (FSE: “1ZF) announced today that following on the success of its Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze, it is now launching a vegan whip product available in vanilla, chocolate, and expresso. This comes after an excellent season of selling the product and listening to customers.



Product is already being shipped and entering the distribution network, currently consisting of 70 retailers, foods service business and online marketplaces.

Feel Foods CEO, David Greenway, stated: “Customer demand has driven the launch of the new vegan whip product after the Black Sheep team received very positive reviews and feedback this past summer at farmers markets. The vegan whip cream has a similar texture and utility as mainstream brands like Cool-Whip but without the animal-based ingredients. We believe Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze has the best vegan whip on the market and we can’t wait for you to try it.”



“We continue to encourage Feel Foods investors, stakeholders and customers to begin following Black Sheep at Instagram.com/blacksheepvegancheeze and at any participating online marketplaces to try Black Sheep unique products,” said Greenway.

The global dairy alternatives market size is expected to reach USD 52.58 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. and expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry. This includes its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, which offers a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations. FEEL’s 100% owns Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products and is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Statistics Reference: * https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-food-market-report-2020-2027-rising-industry-concentration-with-growth-in-mergers-and-acquisitions-in-the-plant-based-products-space-301268737.html

