How 3D Virtual Modelling Can Level Up Venue Marketing in Sydney

SYDNEY, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital marketing is the best way to attract new customers and increase bookings for any function room Sydney-wide. But to really get the most out of digital marketing and to reach even more customers online, function venues Sydney-wide need to start utilising 3D modelling. HeadBox, a leader in Australia's venue hire industry, explains why 3D modelling is the next big thing in venue marketing and how venue owners and events experts can take advantage of this technology.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit every industry in different ways, but the events space has endured a significant financial downturn over the course of the last couple of years, says HeadBox. Many venues across Australia have had to close down temporarily to accommodate lockdowns and restrictions - unfortunately, some have even had to shut their doors for good.

Because of this, the venue hire industry has had to find new ways to market their venues and function spaces. HeadBox's 3D venue tours have drastically risen in popularity - and for good reason. These tours provide interested customers with a way to check out venues in a comprehensive, realistic way without having to come in for an in-person tour. Venue owners can even embed information such as brochures, menus, booking policies and more.

This is a great solution for clientele who may be nervous about being out and about with some restrictions still in place; moreover, this technology presents an opportunity for venues to market nationwide - or even internationally. HeadBox explains that some of their biggest clients book their annual Australian-based events internationally from a global head office. 3D virtual tours allow companies like these to view the venue from overseas, which often breeds repeat customers.

HeadBox's 3D technology has revolutionised marketing for Sydney venue hire - the numbers speak for themselves. HeadBox reveals that HeadBox 3D has driven digital engagement by 48%. Similarly, venue hire conversion rates have increased by 7%.

The landscape of venue hire Sydney-wide is changing - HeadBox urges venue owners to stay ahead of the curve and make the most 3D virtual tours.

