Rugged Phones Market Size ($4,850.42Mn by 2028) Led by Featured Phones (7.5% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

According to our new research study on Rugged Phones Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth, Trends, Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Smartphone, Featured Phones), Screen Size (Below 5 Inch, 5 Inch to 6 Inch, and Above 6 Inch), and End-User (Industrial, Government, Commercial, Military and Defense, and Consumer) with COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2,918.66 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 4,850.42 million by 2028 Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 175 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical Data Available Yes Segments Covered Type , Screen Size , and End-User and Geography Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country Scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rugged Phones Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Blackview, Caterpillar, DOOGEE, OUKITEL, Juniper Systems Inc., AGM Mobile, Sonim Technologies Inc., Ulefone Mobile, Zebra Technologies Corp., and Unitech Electronics Co., LTD. are among the key players profiled in the global rugged phones market. In addition to these players, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global rugged phones market and its ecosystem.

In June 2021, Sonim Technologies signed an agreement with Synnex Corporation for distributing Sonim’s Rugged Handheld and Tablet Offerings across North America.

The demand for rugged mobile phones for mission-critical and non-critical communication in industries such as transport & logistics, manufacturing, construction, retail, and warehousing is on rise. Enhanced safety features and robust designs of smartphones and feature phones meant for specific task workforce that is engaged in challenging work environments are driving their adoption over simple consumer-grade mobile phones. Equipping task/field workers with smart and advanced rugged phones allows efficient communications between employees and enhances the productivity of overall operations in various challenging environments. Moreover, the growing trend of digitalization across industries and advancements in 5G and other communication technologies further fuel the rugged phones market growth.

The demand for connected devices and reliable network technologies is rising among industrial customers worldwide. Communication network technologies such as 2G, 3G, and 4G are already well-established across the globe. The rising complexity of electronic systems and integration of advanced technologies in smartphones are highlighting the need for further improvements in network capacity, latency, and coverage. 5G is the fast-emerging wireless technology that offers promising performance enhancements over existing technologies.

Integration of Advanced Technologies in Rugged Phones to Fuel Future Demand:

Demand for rugged mobile phones with differentiated features to meet the ever-changing needs of industrial and safety applications is anticipated to grow at an impressive pace in the coming years. However, to meet these requirements rugged phone manufacturers will have to continuously invest in technology upgrades and to integrate advanced features in their product offerings. Also, the integration of features such as thermal imaging camera and 5G capability in rugged phones to make them more appealing and improve their performance is driving the adoption of rugged phones. A few of the key players integrating such advanced features and capabilities in their rugged phones include Caterpillar, Blackview, OUKITEL, and Ulefone Mobile.

Rugged Phones Market: Screen Size Overview

Based on screen size, the rugged phones market is segmented into below 5 inch, 5 inch to 6 inch, and above 6 inch. The 5 inch to 6 inch segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

