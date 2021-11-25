Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Expands Across Canada With Sales Into Manitoba for Branded Vapes and Tinctures

PICKERING, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (FSE:3ZQ0) (the “Company” or “Ayurcann”) a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and manufacturing of cannabis to produce cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products into the Canadian market, is pleased to announce that their Fuego and Vida brands are available for sale in Manitoba.



Ayurcann is growing its presence across Canada by manufacturing and creating appealing and value-based products for the recreational market. Consumers across the country are demanding products that provide quality, a unique experience, and value when it comes to their cannabis consumption. Ayurcann is excelling in fulfilling those needs.

Ayurcann has continuously grown its SKU count and uses its R&D license to create new offerings to be submitted to Health Canada in the Vape, Tincture, and Topical categories.

Ayurcann is now available in 4 provinces and is creating a unique opportunity for national and international brands to enhance their offerings to the Canadian consumer through brand representation and partnerships.

The available products include the Fuego branded vapes; Fuego Pink Kush, Fuego Cherry Blossom OG, Fuego Citrus and the Fuego Wedding Crasher as well as the Vida Tincture line, the CBD 50, and the CBD 1:1.

“We are excited that consumers in Manitoba will be able to enjoy our premium quality products,” stated Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann. “There is a market demand for value-priced, high-quality cannabis-derived products, and we are confident that the various products and brands we bring to market will meet this consumer need.”

For further information, please contact:

Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Tel: 905-492-3322

Email: info@ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Bilodeau

Tel: 416-910-1440

Email: ir@ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

