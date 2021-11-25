Travel the WORLD of TEQUILA at JFK Airport - in Retail First Experience From Proximo Spirits

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a first for the world's leading tequila company, this interactive exploration will introduce travelers to the breadth and depth of premium and luxury expressions from the world's best-selling tequila brand Jose Cuervo®, the world's first cristalino tequila Maestro Dobel® and 1800, the world's most awarded tequila brand.

The impressive 700sq ft retail space highlights eight exquisite tequilas presented by a team of brand educators, including the innovative Maestro Dobel® 50 Cristalino. The space offers a dynamic and enticing drinking experience to target high-end spirit drinkers, looking to re-shape the way they enjoy premium spirits.

The "World of Tequila" will be in residence throughout November and the holidays, bringing a collection of exclusive and limited-edition blends to JFK's Terminal 4, including Maestro DOBEL®, 1800 Tequila, Jose Cuervo, and Gran Centenario® with prices ranging up to $165.

Head of Global Travel Retail, Roy Summers remarked: "We are delighted to see so many of our innovative tequila variants on display in such impressive surroundings amongst the famous, world-class brands in John F. Kennedy International Airport. As the growth of luxury tequila in travel retail continues to go from strength to strength, we're delighted to be able to offer such an extensive range of fine tequilas and introduce how luxury tequila should be experienced to international and domestic travelers."

In addition to sampling the cultural delights of the World of Tequila activation, international and domestic passengers traveling through JFK, will be in with a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Mexico: https://worldoftequilasweeps.com/en/gate

Maestro DOBEL®

Maestro DOBEL is an 11th-generation, family-run tequila brand, renowned for its award-winning blends. Steeped in tradition but with a refreshingly innovative streak, the pioneering tequila producer embodies modern craftsmanship and puts provenance at the center of its unique offering. Signature blends include Maestro DOBEL Diamante™ and Maestro DOBEL Humito®. As the world's first Cristalino, multi-aged tequila, Diamante is a game-changer - crystal-clear, deceptively complex and perfect for sipping neat.

Blue Weber agave, the bedrock of Maestro DOBEL handcrafted tequilas, benefits from growing in the rich volcanic soil of company-owned estates. It is cultivated for at least eight years before it is harvested. Only the finest oak barrels and, uniquely, in the case of Maestro DOBEL Diamante - Balkan oak, are used in the aging process. The world-class tequilas that result from this process are carefully crafted with the purest ingredients, just as nature intended.

