25 November 2021

 

Company Announcement number 99/2021

Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G

Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2022.

The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

 

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

