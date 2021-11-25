|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
25 November 2021
Company Announcement number 99/2021
Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2022.
The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
Attachments