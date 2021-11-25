Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the nine months of the year 2021

Company's net turnover in the nine months of 2021 was 1 027.5 thousand euros, showing an increase of 13.1% against the corresponding period in 2020, whereas Company's profit before taxes was 139.3 thousand euros – by 11.1 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

 30.09.2021
EUR		30.09.2020
EUR
Net sales 1 027 516908 799
a) from agricultural activities1 027 516908 799
Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products23 92519 144
Other operating income30 58449 105
Costs of materials:(489 717)(396 600)
a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials(410 324)(322 881)
b) other external costs(79 393)(73 719)
Personnel costs:(358 978)(356 139)
a) salaries for work(284 675)(281 114)
b) state social insurance compulsory contributions(63 453)(63 791)
c) other social insurance costs(10 850)(11 234)
Depreciation adjustments:(44 238)(43 727)
a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets(44 192)(43 720)
b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts(46)(7)
Other operating costs(49 787)(52 370)
Profit or loss before enterprise income tax139 305128 212
Enterprise income tax for the reporting year(3)-
Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation139 302128 212
The profit or loss for the year 139 302 128 212
 Earnings per 1 share (EPS)0.3300.304

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

