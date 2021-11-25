Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited financial information for the nine months of the year 2021

Latvian English

Company's net turnover in the nine months of 2021 was 1 027.5 thousand euros, showing an increase of 13.1% against the corresponding period in 2020, whereas Company's profit before taxes was 139.3 thousand euros – by 11.1 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

30.09.2021

EUR 30.09.2020

EUR Net sales 1 027 516 908 799 a) from agricultural activities 1 027 516 908 799 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 23 925 19 144 Other operating income 30 584 49 105 Costs of materials: (489 717) (396 600) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (410 324) (322 881) b) other external costs (79 393) (73 719) Personnel costs: (358 978) (356 139) a) salaries for work (284 675) (281 114) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (63 453) (63 791) c) other social insurance costs (10 850) (11 234) Depreciation adjustments: (44 238) (43 727) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (44 192) (43 720) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts (46) (7) Other operating costs (49 787) (52 370) Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 139 305 128 212 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year (3) - Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 139 302 128 212 The profit or loss for the year 139 302 128 212 Earnings per 1 share (EPS) 0.330 0.304

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

