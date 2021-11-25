Global Endoscopes Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endoscopes Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type (Flexible, Rigid, Others), Application (GI, Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy, Others) End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Endoscopes or endoscopy devices market is projected to display a significant growth represented by a CAGR of 6.50% during 2021 - 2026.

The global Endoscopes market was valued at USD 10.97 billion in the year 2020 with North America region leading the regional market share. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases (cancer, heart diseases, gastrointestinal diseases ), aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure and introduction of new endoscopic products are the major factors that are expected to boost the demand of endoscopes in the region. Meanwhile, the demand in developed economies is already really high and the future growth is going to remain quite significant.

However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to high demand for endoscopic procedures along with improving healthcare infrastructure that will drive the market for Endoscopes in the forthcoming years. Intense competition among endoscopes makers exists due to the increasing demand for endoscopes for various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, coupled with technological advances. Increasing market demand is likely to encourage entry of new companies in the future, driven by the increasing awareness and acceptance of endoscopes and related technologies.

The COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, including the endoscopes, non-urgent surgical care and other healthcare industries in multiple ways. The COVID-19 episode has disrupted the market of Endoscopes in different nations because of lockdowns, travel boycotts, and implementation of stay-at-home orders. The highly infectious nature, hospitalization and mortality rates associated with COVID-19 has impacted clinical care for many life-threatening conditions and has quite naturally postponed many non-urgent surgical or endoscopic procedures in order to minimize the risk of infection and to compliance with various governmental orders. As, the healthcare resources, including the surgical and endoscopy centers were deviated towards Covid care.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of endoscopes for treatment and diagnosis, and technological advancements leading to enhanced applications of endoscopes. Furthermore, the growing preference for minimally-invasive surgeries over traditional/open surgeries are driving the utilization of various endoscopic procedures for diagnosis, such as gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, cystoscopy etc. These factors, in turn, are projected to fuel the demand for Endoscopes over the coming years.

One of the global leaders in medical devices industry, Olympus Corporation has focused on endoscopes innovation and some strategic M&A activity. For instance, in 2020, the company announced their U.S. FDA approved new and most advanced endoscopy system EVIS X1, it will improve outcomes from disorders of the stomach, colon, and oesophagus, as well as from bronchial diseases, by providing every endoscopists with innovative and proven tools worldwide. Alongside, in 2021, the company acquired Quest Photonic Devices B.V. (Netherlands) to strengthen its surgical endoscope business and add abdominal surgical instruments to its portfolio.

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the analysis of Endoscopes Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Endoscopes Market by value (USD Millions).

The report analyses the Endoscopes Market by Product Type (Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes and Others).

The report analyses the Endoscopes Market by Application (GI endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy and Others).

The report analyses the Endoscopes Market by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others).

The Global Endoscopes Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).

The Global Endoscopes Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis and Porter Five Force Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Application and by End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product developments. The companies analysed in the report include Olympus, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Stryker Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Medtronic, Steris Corporation, Fujifilm, and Karl Storz SE.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Endoscopes Market: Product Overview



4. Global Endoscopes Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Endoscopes Market

4.3 Global Endoscopes Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Endoscopes Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Endoscopes Market: By Product Type

5.2 Global Endoscopes Market: Segment Analysis

5.3 By Flexible Endoscopes- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Rigid Endoscopes- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Endoscopes Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Endoscopes Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)

6.2 Global Endoscopes Market: Segment Analysis

6.3 By GI Endoscopy- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Laparoscopy- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Arthroscopy- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Endoscopes Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7. Global Endoscopes Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Endoscopes Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

7.2 Global Endoscopes Market: Segment Analysis

7.3 By Hospitals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Ambulatory Surgical Centers- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Endoscopes Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Endoscopes Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. North America Endoscopes Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 North America Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 North America Endoscopes Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (GI endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy and Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

9.6 North America Endoscopes Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Endoscopes Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America- By Country

9.9 United States Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.10 United States Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)

9.11 Canada Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.12 Canada Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)



10. Europe Endoscopes Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10.1 Europe Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

10.2 Europe Endoscopes Market: Prominent Companies

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes and Others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Application (GI endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy and Others)

10.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

10.6 Europe Endoscopes Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Endoscopes Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Endoscopes Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)

10.9 Germany Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.10 Germany Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)

10.11 United Kingdom Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.12 United Kingdom Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)

10.13 France Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.14 France Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)

10.15 Italy Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.16 Italy Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Endoscopes Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11.1 Asia Pacific Endoscopes Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.2 Asia Pacific Endoscopes Market: Prominent Companies

11.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes and Others)

11.4 Market Segmentation By Application (GI endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy and Others)

11.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

11.6 Asia Pacific Endoscopes Market: Country Analysis

11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Endoscopes Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Endoscopes Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)

11.9 China Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.10 China Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)

11.11 Japan Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.12 Japan Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)

11.13 India Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.14 India Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)

11.15 Australia Endoscopes Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.16 Australia Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User (2016-2026)



12. Global Endoscopes Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Endoscopes Market Drivers

12.2 Global Endoscopes Market Restraints

12.3 Global Endoscopes Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Endoscopes Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Endoscopes Market - By Application (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Endoscopes Market - By End User (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Endoscopes Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of Leading Global Companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Endoscopes Market

14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Endoscopes Market



15. Global Endoscopes Market: Major Technological Innovations, Merger & Acquisitions, Recent Developments



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

16.1 Olympus Corporation

16.2 Johnson & Johnson

16.3 ConMed Corporation

16.4 Stryker Corporation

16.5 Hoya Corporation

16.6 Boston Scientific

16.7 Medtronic

16.8 Steris

16.9 Fujifilm

16.10 Karl Storz SE



17. About the Publisher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73yw7o