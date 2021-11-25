Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB completed EUR 20 million subsequent note tap issue

English Lithuanian

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB issued EUR 20 million of existing 4-year senior unsecured notes under the same terms and conditions as the initial issue of 22 September 2021 (ISIN code: LT0000405664) under EUR 400 million programme. The notes will bear zero-coupon with the yield of 0.05%. Proceeds from the subsequent notes will be used to provide additional capital to the Aid Fund for Business, which is managed by the State Investment Management Agency.

The transaction took place under the private placement regime and was subscribed by Baltic institutional investors. The total amount of the submitted purchase orders reached EUR 140 million.

The issuer shall apply for the notes to be admitted for trading on Nasdaq Vilnius.

Luminor bank AS acted as a sole manager and bookrunner of the transaction and law firm TGS Baltic advised on transaction documentation.

Additional information

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a company established by Lithuania’s Ministry of Economy and Innovation which is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

Contact person:

Robertas Vyšniauskas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 659 38315

E-mail: Robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt

