Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 25 November 2021 at 17:00 EET

Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act (SEB Investment Management AB)

Talenom Plc has received an announcement from SEB Investment Management AB on 25 November 2021. According to the announcement, the total number of Talenom shares owned by SEB Investment Management AB increased above 5% of Talenom Plc’s total number of shares as a result of share transactions concluded on 24 November 2021.

Total position of SEB Investment Management AB according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.29% 5.29% 43,790,252

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000153580 2,315,857 5.29% SUBTOTAL 2,315,857 5.29%

TALENOM PLC

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was around 15.5% in 2005-2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/