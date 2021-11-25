Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 22 0215 - RIKV 22 0420

English Icelandic

Series RIKV 22 0215 RIKV 22 0420 ISIN IS0000033256 IS0000033561 Maturity Date 02/15/2022 04/20/2022 Auction Date 11/29/2021 11/29/2021 Settlement Date 12/01/2021 12/01/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.