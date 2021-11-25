Update on regulatory approvals relating to the voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA – Further extension of the Drop Dead Date

English Norwegian

Oslo, 25 November 2021

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements, including 24 May 2021 (extension of the Offer Period until 7 June 2021), 7 June 2021 (final extension of Offer Period until 14 June 2021, reduction of minimum acceptance condition to 2/3 and an increase of the Offer Price to NOK 108.85), 1 October 2021 (Adjustment of the Offer Price to NOK 104.45 as a result of a dividend distribution from Sbanken ASA to its shareholders) and 28 October 2021 (extension of the Drop Dead Date to 10 December 2021), for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror (the "Offer").

Further reference is made to the reasoned Statement of Objections issued by the Norwegian Competition Authority (the "NCA") on 26 August 2021 against the Offeror’s contemplated acquisition of the Company pursuant to the Offer and the NCA’s decision to reject the contemplated acquisition issued on 16 November 2021 (the “Decision”).

Further to the announcement made on 16 November 2021, the Offeror continues to assess a challenge of the NCA’s decision by filing an appeal to the Norwegian Competition Tribunal (Nw. Konkurranseklagenemnda) (the “Appeal”). Further announcement will be made by the Offeror in due course, noting that the Appeal must be filed no later than 7 December 2021. The NCA has a further 15 business days to forward the Appeal to the NCT, unless it decides to reverse the Decision. The NCT has a further 60 business days to pass a verdict on the basis of the Appeal.

The Offeror herby announces that, pursuant to Sections 3.5 (Drop Dead Date) and 3.8 (Amendments to the Offer) in the Offer Document, the Regulatory Approval Deadline and therethrough the Drop Dead Date (each as defined in the Offer Document) for the Offer is further extended from 10 December 2021 until 24:00 CEST on 22 December 2021. The Offeror notes that, as described in the Offer Document Section 3.5 (Drop Dead Date), the Offeror has an obligation to the Company to notify the Company of a further extension of the Regulatory Approval Deadline, and therethrough the Drop Dead Date, no later than 10 business days prior to the Drop Dead Date (as extended). The Drop Dead Date may be further extended pursuant to section 3.5 (Drop Dead Date) of the Offer Document, however no longer than 24:00 CEST on 18 May 2022.

In accordance with Sections 3.5 (Drop Dead Date) and 3.2 (Offer Price) of the Offer Document, interest shall accrue on the Offer Price for the duration of any such extension period beyond 18 November 2021, at an interest rate of 2% per annum and be settled together with settlement of the Offer Price (on the condition that the Offer is completed).

Oslo Børs, in its capacity as take-over supervisory authority in Norway, has approved the amendment of the Regulatory Approval Deadline and Drop Dead Date in the Offer.

Settlement of the Offer shall take place no later than 10 business days after the date on which the Offeror has announced that the closing conditions for the Offer as described in the Offer Document, including "Regulatory Approvals", have been fulfilled or waived by the Offeror. Settlement of the Offer will, subject to applicable law, remain subject to Conditions 3 (No Material Adverse Change), 4 (Conduct of business), 6 (No governmental interference) and 7 (No breach of Transaction Agreement) until the settlement of the Offer. See Sections 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) and 3.10 (Settlement) of the Offer Document for further information.

No other amendment to the Offer than the adjustment to the Regulatory Approval Deadline and the Drop Dead Date is made in this announcement. The full terms and conditions of the Offer are set out in the Offer Document and previously announced amendments to the Offer.

The Offeror currently owns approximately 9.9% of the Shares and has received acceptances from approximately 81.3% of the Shares not already owned by the Offeror. Following settlement of the Offer, the Offeror will hold approximately 91.2% of the Shares and votes in the Company.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as financial advisor to the Offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the legal advisor to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offer.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

