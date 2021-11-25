Water Ways Announces Conference Call - Q3 2021 Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers announces today that it will be releasing its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 29, 2021 and will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

To register for the conference call please click here

The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about Water Ways' results during the three and nine months periods, which can be sent in advance to info@waterwt.com

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the worldwide irrigation water systems market, focusing on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' primary revenue stream is derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and intelligent irrigation. The Company also produces a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, particularly in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, cotton fields, apple and orange orchids, blueberries, medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more.

For more information, please contact



Ronnie Jaegermann Dor Sneh Dr. Eva Reuter Director CFO Owner – Dr. Reuter T: +972-54-4202054 T: +972-54-6512500 +49 69 1532 5857 E: ronnie@waterwt.com E: dor@irri-altal.com E: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/

Twitter: @WaterWaysTechn1

Forward-Looking Statements

