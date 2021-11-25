Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market to Hit USD 987.4 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global biotechnology reagents & kits market was valued at USD 338 billion in 2021. Various factors such as increased research activities related to stem cell, growing number of biotechnology companies, and rising investments by the biotechnology firms are the significantly driving the growth of the global biotechnology reagents & kits market. The Government of Australia launched a mission in 2019 and announced to invest around US$ 150 million during the period of 9 years, to support the research activities related to stem cell in order to develop medicines for the incurable diseases. The stem cell research results in the extensive consumption of biotechnology reagents.



Get Report Sample Copy OR Any Customization Requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1378

North America dominated the global biotechnology reagents & kits market, garnering around 40% of the market share in 2020. The various developmental activities such as partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches undertaken by the local key players, significantly influences the market growth in the region. Further, rising government and corporate investments in the development of various medicines and vaccines is boosting the growth of the biotechnology industry in North America, which led to the biotechnology reagents & kits market growth.

Scope of the Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 338 Billion Growth Rate From 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 11.4% Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Regional Scope North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Companies Mentioned Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corp., Siemens Healthcare, Becton Dickinson & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. The rapidly growing biotechnology industry in the Asia Pacific, rising demand for the innovative therapeutics, and growing penetration of numerous biotechnology companies in the region is propelling the growth of the biotechnology reagents & kits market in the region.

The growing demand for the synthetic biology, surging usage of molecular biology, increased investments in the R & D by the biotechnology companies are the primary drivers of the global biotechnology reagents & kits market. Further, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus across the globe has resulted in the excess demand for the biotechnology reagents & kits for the purpose of research, COVID-19 testing, and vaccine development, which significantly drives the growth of the market.

The high costs associated with the acquisition of reagents coupled with the stringent government regulations for the clinical trials and approvals of the biotechnology reagents is the significant restraining factor that may hinder the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Based on the technology, the cell culture dominated the market, closely followed by the PCR segment. The cell culture accounted for around 25% of the market share in 2020. The growing demand for the cell culture reagents among the researchers is the major factor behind the segment’s growth. The rising investments by the biotechnology companies is further fueling the segment growth. The PCR segment gained rapid traction in 2020 owing to its increased demand for the COVID-19 testing across the globe.

Based on the kits type, the detection segment dominated the market, accounting for around 23% of the market share in 2020. The surged use of detection kits in various end use applications such as healthcare, agriculture, and industrial processing has significantly fostered the market growth. Moreover, the demand for the detections kids has witnessed a rapid surge in 2020 due to the increased demand for the detection of COVID-19 virus among the global population.

Based on the micro-organisms, the bacteria is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment due to its increasing adoption in the cancer treatment. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, around 19.3 million new cancer cases and around 10 million cancer related deaths were reported in the year 2020, across the globe. The rising prevalence of cancer among the global population is expected to drive the growth of this segment, as bacteria can be potentially used as an anti-cancer agent.

Based on the tested parameters, the DNA is expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the growing applications of DNA in genetic screening, pharmacogenomics, and drug metabolism. Moreover, the rising demand for the DNA diagnostics is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Based on the end use, the healthcare segment dominated the market, garnering a market share of around 52% in 2020. The increased demand for the biotechnology reagents in the various research organizations for clinical diagnostics and clinical trials is spurring the growth of this segment. Moreover, the personalized medicines are gaining momentum in the market, which is expected to further drive the market.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/healthcare

Market Segmentation

By Technology

PCR

Cell Culture

LAMP

Chromatography

Sequencing

Flow Cytometry

Electrophoresis

Others

By Kits Type

Amplifications Kits

Isolation Kits

Purification Kits

Detection Kits

Others





By Micro-Organisms

Virus

Bacteria

Fungi

Parasites

By Tested Parameters

RNA

DNA

Enzymes

Proteins

Others





By End User

Healthcare

Food & Agriculture

Industrial Processing

Natural Resource & Environment

Others





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1378

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R