Lacroix Group : LACROIX’s technological leadership recognised in innovative projects that are key to the city of the future.

25/11/2021

LACROIX’s technological leadership

recognised in innovative projects

that are key to the city of the future

A structural element of its new 2025 strategy, LACROIX continues to strengthen its technological leadership with the development of key areas of expertise such as edge computing, through new R&D capabilities or synergies with technological partners.

Proof of the relevance if its strategy, and a testament to its innovation capabilities and technological know-how, LACROIX has been selected to participate in three collaborative and innovative projects, two of which are winners in the “relocation in critical sectors” call for projects under the ‘France Relance’ recovery plan. Relating to urban mobility and its impact on air quality, or improved management of critical resources such as water, these projects are at the very core of the city of the future.

A strategy to speed up the development of new solutions focused around 5G

To develop tomorrow’s technological solutions and speed up its future growth, LACROIX aims to specifically focus upstream of the uses of 5G technology for areas such as air management, urban mobility and the preservation of resources.

Urban mobility and air quality with 5GREEN MOBILITÉ

In this context, LACROIX has joined the consortium led by WaltR – a specialist in air quality monitoring and stimulation of pro-environmental behaviours – and also ALSATIS – an architect and operator of public-initiative 4/5G networks – around the 5GREEN MOBILITÉ project, which aims to deploy a set of air quality diagnostics devices capable of activating different traffic regulation strategies.

Optimised remote control and monitoring of water networks with SMART WATER NETWORK

In addition, in partnership with b<>com – a technological research institute leading the way in private 5G in France – LACROIX is part of the SMART WATER NETWORK project. Also a primary concern for metropolitan areas, this project, which is being implemented by its Environment activity, aims to develop the 5G platform, a secure and sovereign end-to-end solution for the improved remote control and monitoring of water networks, resulting in significant savings whether in terms of resource consumption or costs related to installation and maintenance works.

Driving forward the Smart World, both the 5GREEN MOBILITÉ and SMART WATER NETWORK projects are receiving significant support from BPI France, through Investments for the Future Programmes (PIA), in the form of subsidies totalling €2.1 million. These funds speed up the development of innovation and R&D capabilities, which are at the heart of the Group’s strategic priorities.

Smart Crosswalk solution enters field trials phase

Lastly, the innovative Smart Crosswalk solution, which was selected by the Rennes Metropolitan Area, is now entering its second field trials phase. Developed by LACROIX’s City activity and innovation lab, Smart Crosswalk uses a set of sensors and integrated artificial intelligence software connected to a traffic light controller to identify traffic flows – cars, buses, bicycles and pedestrians – and help traffic flow by encouraging active mobility, for example. This trial, which is already well underway, enables even more ambitious targets to be considered for the 5GREEN MOBILITÉ project.

“We are very happy to see LACROIX recognised for its technological leadership as part of the 5GREEN MOBILITÉ and SMART WATER NETWORK projects and its Smart Crosswalk solution, reflecting the Group’s ambitions to build the world of tomorrow together – a world that is resilient, sustainable and safe. These projects will undoubtedly support our strategy through our R&D expertise. And it is by choosing to harness technologies to benefit people and the environment that we are playing our part in creating the Smart World”, says Vincent Bedouin, LACROIX CEO.

