Montrouge, November 25, 2021

CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES THE FIRST CONVENING OF

A GENERAL MEETING OF THE BONDHOLDERS OF ITS JAPANESE YEN (JPY) SUBORDINATED FLOATING RATE BONDS ISSUED ON JUNE 26, 2015 (ISIN JP525022FF63)*

TO OBTAIN THEIR APPROVAL FOR THE MODIFICATION OF THE CONDITIONS OF THE BONDS THEY HOLD TO SUBSTITUTE TONA FOR JPY LIBOR FOR THE CALCULATION OF THE INTEREST AMOUNTS

(THE “CONSENT SOLICITATION”)

On November 26, 2021 (Tokyo Time), Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Issuer”) announces the first convening of a general meeting of the bondholders (the “Bondholders”) of its Japanese Yen (JPY) subordinated floating rate bonds issued on June 26, 2015 (ISIN JP525022FF63) (the “Bonds”). This general meeting of the Bondholders will be held on December 17, 2021 at 4:00 pm (Tokyo Time) to obtain their approval for the modifications of the Conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions of the Bonds”) they hold to substitute the TONA for the JPY LIBOR (and modify any other correlative terms, i.e. the day count fraction and the applicable margin) for the calculation of the interest amounts of the Bonds.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation of consents with respect to the Bonds. No recommendation is being made as to whether the Bondholders should consent to the modification of the Conditions of the Bonds. Under no circumstances shall this communication, or the Consent Solicitation constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe the Bonds in Japan or any jurisdiction.

The materials relating to the Consent Solicitation are only available to relevant persons, and this communication must not be relied or acted upon by persons or any person to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made other than relevant persons. The distribution of materials relating to the Consent Solicitation may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Consent Solicitation is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited.

*The ISIN number is included solely for the convenience of the Bondholders. No warranty is given as to the accuracy or correctness of the ISIN number as printed on the Bonds or as contained herein and a holder may rely only on the identification numbers, if any, printed on its own Bond.

モンルージュ、2021年11月25日

クレディ・アグリコル・エス・エーが、2015年6月26日付で発行された変動利付円貨社債（劣後特約付）（ISIN JP525022FF63）＊について、利息額の計算に日本円LIBORに代えてTONAを用いることに伴う社債の要項の変更に社債権者の承認を得るため（以下「同意勧誘」といいます。）、第1回社債権者集会の招集を発表

2021年11月26日（東京時間）、クレディ・アグリコル・エス・エー（以下「発行会社」といいます。）は、2015年6月26日付で発行された変動利付円貨社債（劣後特約付）（ISIN JP525022FF63）（以下「本社債」といいます。）の社債権者（以下「社債権者」といいます。）に対して第1回社債権者集会を招集することを発表しました。本集会は、2021年12月17日午後4時（東京時間）に開催され、本社債の利子額の計算に日本円LIBORに代えてTONAを用いることに伴う本社債の要項（以下「本社債の要項」といいます。）の変更（およびその他の関連する項目（日数計算方式および適用されるマージンなど）の変更）について、社債権者の承認を得ることを目的としています。

免責事項

本発表は情報提供のみを目的としたものであり、本社債に関する同意の勧誘ではありません。社債権者が本社債の要項の変更に同意すべきか否かについては、いかなる推奨も行われません。いかなる場合においても、本連絡事項または同意勧誘は、日本またはいかなる法域における、本社債の購入もしくは引受の申し出またはその勧誘を構成するものではありません。

同意勧誘に関連する資料は、関係者のみが入手可能であり、関係者以外の者や、その他合法的に提供される可能性のある者は、本連絡事項に依拠したり、これに基づいて行動したりしてはいけません。同意勧誘に関連する資料の配布は、特定の法域において法律で制限されている場合があります。同意勧誘は、それが禁止されているすべての法域では無効です。

*ISIN番号は、社債権者の便宜のためにのみ記載されています。本社債に印刷されているISIN番号または本書に記載されているISIN番号の正確性または正当性については、いかなる保証も行われず、所持人は、保有する本社債に印刷されている識別番号がある場合には、その番号のみに依拠することができます。

