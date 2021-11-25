Hybrid Software Group PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION
Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")
Cambridge (UK) 25 November 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
NOTIFICATION #1
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Guido Van der Schueren
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Hybrid Software Group PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZFW446QIHAB654
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary share
GB00BYN5BY03
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
EUR 5.2084
|Volume
670
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
670
EUR 3,489.63
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23 November 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Brussels
NOTIFICATION #2
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Guido Van der Schueren
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Hybrid Software Group PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZFW446QIHAB654
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary share
GB00BYN5BY03
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
EUR 5.25
|Volume
153
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
153
EUR 803.25
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 November 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Euronext Brussels
About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.
Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; enterprise software developer HYBRID Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developer Xitron; and most recently colour technology developer ColorLogic.
Contacts
|Jill Taylor
|Graeme Huttley
|Corporate Communications Director
|Chief Financial Officer
|Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489
|Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
|Email: jill.taylor@hybridsoftware.group
|Email: graeme.huttley@hybridsoftware.group