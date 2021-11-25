Proactive news headlines including Coinsilium, Belmont Resources, Lingo Media, ESE Entertainment and Hawkmoon

New York , Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Steppe Gold gets $3.15 price target from Hannan & Partners as it initiates coverage on the Mongolia-focused miner click here
- EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and IBIS Capital launch new ESG and impact evaluation methodology for edtech investments click here
- Ayurcann Holdings continues expanding across Canada with its Fuego and Vida brands now available in Manitoba click here
- Coinsilium to offer ability to ‘mint’ NFTs from next month click here
- Stifel GMP repeats 'Speculative Buy' on Great Bear Resources after Midwest gold zone discovery click here
- Goldseek Resources intersects more high-grade gold at the Beschefer project in Quebec click here
- Wishpond reports 90% revenue growth in third quarter 2021 driven by organic growth from incremental investments click here
- Adyton announces filing of Fergusson Island and Feni Island technical reports reflecting increased resources click here
- Belmont Resources partners with Australian explorer XS Resources on Crackingstone uranium project click here
- Tracesafe said it had made "significant software updates" to its technology click here
- ESE Entertainment to produce Polish broadcast of esports tournament VALORANT Champions 2021 click here
- Jack Nathan Medical appoints industry veteran Marcy Herriman as its new chief operating officer click here
- Hawkmoon enters into option agreement to acquire claims contiguous to its Wilson Property click here
- Hillcrest achieves technical proof-of-concept for high efficiency inverter click here
- Lingo Media sees third quarter revenue jump as it expands sales click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment sees 1Q revenue jump 77% on production services projects growth and new Strays series click here
- Mirasol Resources announces intention to renew its normal course issuer bid, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval click here
