Robin van Poelje named as Chief Executive Officer of Topicus.com

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Topicus.com Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV:TOI) announced today that, after successfully leading the integration of the Topicus operating group into the Company since its acquisition in January 2021, Daan Dijkhuizen has made the decision not to continue in his current role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a second year. Mr. Dijkhuizen wishes to focus on leading Constellation Software’s organic growth efforts and will do so as Managing Partner of Constellation Software’s newly announced VMS Ventures fund. Mr. Dijkhuizen will continue to lead the Topicus operating group within the Company and will also continue as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.



Additional information on Constellation Software’s newly formed VMS Ventures fund will be available at csisoftware.com.category/press-releases.

As a result of Mr. Dijkhuizen’s decision, the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted his resignation and appointed Robin van Poelje, the current Chairman of the Board of the Company, to replace Mr. Dijkhuizen as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Dijkhuizen stated: “Leading the Topicus operating group into Topicus.com Inc. and the subsequent public listing of Topicus.com Inc has been an exciting and fruitful journey. I will stay at Topicus.com Inc as a board member. I look forward to continue building the future of Topicus operating group as CEO and to leading the fund as managing partner focusing on Constellation’s larger organic growth opportunities.”

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

