Cenovus to host virtual Investor Day and announce 2022 budget

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will host its virtual 2021 Investor Day and release its 2022 budget, updated strategy and five-year business plan on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The company will also issue its 2020 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report and new targets for Cenovus’s five ESG focus areas, including climate change & greenhouse gas emissions.

Webcast: Dec. 8, 8 a.m. MT (10 a.m. ET) Register now and access the live broadcast here.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

