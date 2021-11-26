Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 18 November 2021 to 24 November 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 27 554 shares during the period from 18 November 2021 to 24 November 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 18 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 November 2021 to 24 November 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 November 2021
|4 938
|38,33
|38,44
|38,24
|189 274
|19 November 2021
|12 416
|37,50
|38,32
|36,46
|465 600
|22 November 2021
|2 600
|35,96
|36,20
|35,70
|93 496
|23 November 2021
|3 119
|36,47
|37,00
|36,20
|113 750
|24 November 2021
|4 481
|36,61
|36,82
|36,52
|164 049
|Total
|27 554
|1 026 169
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 November 2021
|4 812
|38,46
|38,60
|38,36
|185 050
|19 November 2021
|4 688
|38,82
|38,88
|38,82
|181 988
|22 November 2021
|1 600
|36,30
|36,50
|36,10
|58 080
|23 November 2021
|2 400
|36,72
|37,10
|36,50
|88 128
|24 November 2021
|5 200
|36,76
|36,90
|36,62
|191 152
|Total
|18 700
|704 398
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 613 shares. On 24 November 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 222 973 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.33 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment