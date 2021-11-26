Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 18 November 2021 to 24 November 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 27 554 shares during the period from 18 November 2021 to 24 November 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 18 700 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 November 2021 to 24 November 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 November 2021 4 938 38,33 38,44 38,24 189 274 19 November 2021 12 416 37,50 38,32 36,46 465 600 22 November 2021 2 600 35,96 36,20 35,70 93 496 23 November 2021 3 119 36,47 37,00 36,20 113 750 24 November 2021 4 481 36,61 36,82 36,52 164 049 Total 27 554 1 026 169









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 November 2021 4 812 38,46 38,60 38,36 185 050 19 November 2021 4 688 38,82 38,88 38,82 181 988 22 November 2021 1 600 36,30 36,50 36,10 58 080 23 November 2021 2 400 36,72 37,10 36,50 88 128 24 November 2021 5 200 36,76 36,90 36,62 191 152 Total 18 700 704 398

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 613 shares. On 24 November 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 222 973 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.33 % of all outstanding shares).

