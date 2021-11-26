BLUETTI Announces Black Friday Deals on Its Latest Solar Technology and Portable Power Stations

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Black Friday is approaching, people around the world are searching for the best deals out there. For van lifers, RVers, and campers, Bluetti will offer the biggest discounts for their entire product line.

Here are the three best deals:

For the homeowner:

The Bluetti AC300 & B300 Portable Power Station

(Starts at $2,999 (originally $3,698) -- save up to $4,000 with bundles)

Bluetti AC300 and B300 battery modules are the most popular solar products now. Each AC300 can accept up to four external B300, bringing the system's overall capacity to 12,288 Wh.

Portability is the major benefit of owning a modular power station. Transporting that much power used to be a tedious task, if not impossible for some. Now, Bluetti makes the transport of vast amounts of power easy and flexible.

The B300 battery modules use LFP cells, making up 3,500+ life cycles. Therefore, they are the longest-lasting solar generators on the market today.

Furthermore, the AC300 can be charged with both AC and solar simultaneously. Additionally, t he new Bluetti Fusion Box Pro is also compatible with AC300. This will double the voltage, power, and capacity up to 6,000W, 240V, and 24,576Wh.

For the unexpected power outage:

The AC200MAX & B230 Portable Power Station

(Starts at $1,899 (originally $2,099) -- save up to $2,600 with bundles)

The AC200 MAX is the all-around upgraded version of Bluetti's classic model, the AC200.

The AC200 MAX is powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery, can take up to two external batteries including the B230 or B300, adding up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230's, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300's. The AC200MAX can be charged quickly up to 80% with direct sunshine in around two hours.

For the perfect camping trip:

PV120 and PV200 Portable Solar Panels

(Up to 20% off -- save huge with bundles)

Portable solar panels are great partners for portable power stations. The PV120 and PV200 are foldable solar panels designed for campers, van dwellers, and for small/medium-size, off-grid solar systems.

Bluetti's PV120 and PV200 are made with monocrystalline solar cells that are arguably the most effective solar cells available on the commercial market today.

This is due to their ability to produce a high amount of clean power even when sunlight is at its truest form. With greatly improved shading performance, the PV120 and PV200 won't significantly lose efficiency when part of the solar cells is blocked by any shadows, trees, or any other sun blockers.

Additional Bluetti Black Friday Deals:

Product Model Original Price Black Friday Offer Discount AC200P $1,799 $1,599 $200 EB150 $1,099 $899 $200 EB240 $1,599 $1,299 $300 EB55 $499 $449 $50 EB70 $599 $529 $100 AC50S-BLUE $429 $359 $90 AC50S-Orange $429 $359 $110

Check out all deals at bluettipower.com .

