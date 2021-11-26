Court Ruling

English Lithuanian

The Court of Appeal of Lithuania had investigated the complaint by Panevezio statybos trestas AB about the decision by the state enterprise Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant to reject the submitted bid in the tender for Procurement of Works for Construction of INPP Near Surface Repository for Low and Intermediate-Level Short-Lived Radioactive Waste (Construction Stages I/A, II/A) and Design, Construction and Connection of External Rainwater Drainage Networks to INPP Infrastructure. The court upheld the decision to reject the bid by Panevezio statybos trestas AB but the reasons of the state enterprise Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant for the decision to reject the bid due to the instalment payments of the fine imposed by the Competition Council were found unjustified. The company is considering the court judgement and intends to appeal it to the Supreme Court of Lithuania.

Egidijus Urbonas

Managing Director

