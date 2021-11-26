Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Invitation for Financial Results call

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q3 2021 Interim Report





TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 11.2021

26.11.2021













Tresu Investment Holding A/S will publish the Q3 2021 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.





TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Thursday, 30 November 2021, at 2pm CET.









The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO and Jannie Tholstrup, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.





A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.





Attachments