Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players KBI Biopharma, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Merck and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy (T-Cell Therapies, Dendritic Cell Therapies, Tumour Cell Therapies, Stem Cell Therapies), By Source of Cell, By Scale of Operation, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell therapy manufacturing market is projected to grow in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.

The market growth can be attributed to rapid growth of biopharmaceutical industries, all over the globe. The development of the advancing therapies and transforming paradigm of several life threatening diseases is driving the growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market in the upcoming five years.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market. The healthcare industry was involved with the extensive research and technological advancements that leads to the advanced medicine and treatment facilities for the patients. The urgent need for effective therapies as well as vaccine against the infection supported the exponential growth in the market in the past two years. The market is expected to sustain similar growth in future five years on the same factor. Although the research is consistently growing, the expertise in the sector is limited and the lack of specialized infrastructure to produce cell therapies and various product development may cause a mild restraint on the future growth of the market.

The global cell therapy manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of therapy, source of cell, scale of operation, source, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on basis of therapy, the market is further bifurcated into T-cell therapies, dendritic cell therapies, tumor cell therapies, and stem cell therapies. Stem cell therapy is anticipated to hold the largest shares of the market and dominate the segment in the next five years on the account of rising research and development in the area. Stem cells therapy are utilized for the cures of various chronic diseases and the consistent efforts to provide the best available treatment to the patients.

Additionally, growing number of ongoing clinical trials and increased stem cell therapy products in the market is aiding the growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market in the upcoming five years. Rising FDA approvals, and dedicated biopharma companies for the consistent evolution of the cell therapies are also substantiating the growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market in the next five years.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Report Scope:

In this report, global cell therapy manufacturing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy:

T-Cell Therapies

Dendritic Cell Therapies

Tumor Cell Therapies

Stem Cell Therapies

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source of Cell:

Autologous

Allogenic

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Scale of Operation:

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source:

In-House

Contract Manufacturing

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedic Diseases

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institute

Companies Mentioned

KBI Biopharma, Inc.

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Catalent Inc.

Lonza Group

Oxford Biomedica Plc

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The Discovery Labs LLC

ABL, Inc.

BioCentriq

Commercializing Living Therapies

