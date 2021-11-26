Global Predictive Analytics and Maintenance in Supply Chain Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players IBM, Microsoft, SAP, General Electric, Oracle, Hewlett Packard and TIBCO Software

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Predictive Analytics And Maintenance In Supply Chain Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global predictive analytics and maintenance in the supply chain market are expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.

The improving economic conditions around the globe and the growing expenditure capacity of consumers are making the market more competitive. Businesses are actively adopting lucrative marketing strategies to maintain their position in the market and make advanced steps to make or grow their margin of profits.

The customer data and transaction records are analyzed to forecast the consumption behavior and fulfill the customer needs and expectations, thereby it aids in maintaining the proper supply chains by the organizations. The need to maintain the proper supply chain is essential to minimize wastage and maximize the profit obtained from the organizations as it focuses on the flow of goods, services, and information from the point of origin to customers.

The presence of uncertainties due to change in the behavior of consumers, supplies transportation, lead times and organizational risk leads can adversely affect the supply chain and therefore the supply chain requires management and planning to fulfill the requirements. The demand uncertainties can adversely affect the performance of the supply chain with a significant effect on the inventory planning, transportation process, and production scheduling which indicates the necessity of the predictive analytics and maintenance of supply chain thereby is expected to boost the market growth.

Global predictive analytics and maintenance in the supply chain market are segmented into component, deployment, application, end-use industry, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of the market players in the region and the growing adoption of technological advancements for the management of the supply chain is expected to influence the market growth.

The major players operating in the global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co., SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Intel Corporation, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market based on component, deployment, application, organization size, end-use industry, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain.

To identify drivers and challenges for global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market.

In this report, global predictive analytics and maintenance in supply chain market has been segmented into following categories:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Inventory Management

Predictive Maintenance

Predictive Route Planning

Demand Forecasting

Others

By Organisation Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End-Use Industry:

Retail

Manufacturing

Aviation

Healthcare

Energy and Power



Company Profiles:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co.

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Siemens AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Intel Corporation

