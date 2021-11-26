2021 nr. 9 – Sanistål appoints Claudio Christensen as new CEO – 2021 outlook is adjusted

Danish English

Aalborg, 26. November 2021

Sanistål A/S has appointed Claudio Christensen as new CEO as per 1 January 2022. He replaces Christian B. Lund, who steps down today. CFO Uffe Iversen will lead the company in the transition period.

The outlook for 2021 is downgraded as Christian B. Lund’s contractual remuneration in the transition period will be expensed in 2021.

Claudio Christensen is 55 years old and serves as Vice President heading IBM’s European Digital Sales division. He has been an independent member of Sanistål’s Board of Directors since 2019 and has comprehensive knowledge of the wholesale and service industries from a former position as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, in Solar.

“Claudio is a modern and visionary leader with a global mindset. He has demonstrated his ability to build, operate and transform service companies, and he has created good results by focusing on the strength and involvement of the employees. Claudio ensures continuity through his knowledge of Sanistål and our industry, but he also brings change and first-hand experience with digital transformation and B2B sales in international service companies,” says Chairman of the board of directors, Anders K. Bønding.

”I am happy to hand over the company, which after some difficult years has returned to growth and has momentum in the market. Management and employees have a strong focus on continuing improvements for the benefits of the customers, suppliers and shareholders, and this mindset is a strong foundation for the future of Sanistål. I am also happy, that Claudio Christensen will continue the work, and I look forward to follow the company in the future”, says Christian B Lund.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Christian for his great efforts and commitment through 20 years. Sanistål is on a good course with increasing revenue and delivered double EBITDA earnings over the last 2 years, and the strategic initiatives are continuing to delivering the expected results. It is therefore the right time to complete a generational change and appoint the new CEO, who will take Sanistål to the next level,” says Anders K. Bønding.

Christian B. Lund has been a member of Sanistål’s Executive Management since 2001 and was appointed CEO in 2004.

Following his appointment as CEO, Claudio Christensen steps down as member of the Board of Directors of Sanistål as per 1 January 2022, and a new member will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting in March 2022. In addition to Claudio Christensen, the Executive Management of Sanistål is comprised of CFO Uffe Iversen.

2021 outlook

In the notice period, Christian B. Lund will receive contractual remuneration, which is expensed in 2021. On this background, Sanistål adjusts the outlook for 2021 to reported EBITDA of DKK 150-180 million (previously: DKK 160-190 million) based on revenue of around DKK 3.5 billion. In comparison, EBITDA was DKK 114 million in 2020.

Sanistål has approximately 1,200 employees in Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

Claudio Christensen CV

Born: 1966

Education: Executive MBA, Henley Management College

Career:

2017- Vice President, Digital Brand Sales, IBM Europe (Dublin)

2014-2017 Chief Marketing Officer, IBM Nordic (Copenhagen)

2012-2014 Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Solar Group (Kolding)

2011-2012 Director, Marketing & Communication, IBM Denmark (Copenhagen)

2005-2011 Director, IBM Software Group, IBM Nordic (Copenhagen)

2001-2005 Country Manager, Citrix Systems (Stockholm)

1999-2001 Sales Director, WM-data (Copenhagen)

1992-1999 Director Business Development, Computacenter (London and Paris)