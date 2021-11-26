Global Carbon Black Market for Textile Fibers Report 2021, Featuring Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black and Birla Carbon

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black Market for Textile Fibers 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon black market for textile fibers is witnessing an increase in prices of carbon black.

Major players in the global carbon black market for textile fibers are focused on expanding their logistics to enhance their market share. For instance, in May 2020, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announced building a new logistics center at its largest manufacturing plant in Cologne, Germany.



Major players in the global carbon black market for textile fibers are also focused on expanding their R&D capabilities to enhance their market share.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global carbon black market for textile fibers, and provides market size (US$ Million & KT) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global carbon black market for textile fibers based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Birla Carbon, Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., Anyang HengXu Specialty Carbon Black Co., Ltd., and Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global carbon black market for textile fibers report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global carbon black market for textile fibers

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Carbon Black Market for Textile Fibers Market, By Product Type

Polyester

Filament Fiber

Staple Fiber

Others

Nylon

Acrylic

Global Carbon Black Market for Textile Fibers Market, By End Users:

Home Textiles

Apparels

Companies Mentioned

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Birla Carbon

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy

Anyang HengXu Specialty Carbon Black

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mz5cvq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.