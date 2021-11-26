US and Canada Digital OOH Advertising Market to 2027: Prismview, Daktronics, Mvix and Christie Digital Systems Dominate

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Digital OOH Advertising Market: Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America digital OOH advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.4% during 2021-2027.
This report on North America digital OOH advertising market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the North America digital OOH advertising market by segmenting the market based on format type, application, end-user, and country. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the North America digital OOH advertising market are provided in this report.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Affordability Across Organisations
- Rising Popularity of Digital Billboards
- Increasing Investments in Advertising
Market Challenges
- High Costs
- Comparatively Less Informative
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2020
- Historical Period: 2016-2019
- Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Market by Format Type
- Digital Billboards
- Video Advertising
- Ambient Advertising
- Others
Market by Application
- Outdoor
- Indoor
Market by End-User
- Retail
- Recreation
- Banking
- Transportation
- Education
- Others
Market by Country
- United States
- Canada
Companies Mentioned
- Lamar Advertising Company
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
- OUTFRONT Media
- Prismview LLC
- Daktronics
- Mvix, Inc.
- Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc
- Ayuda Media Systems
