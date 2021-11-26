New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil & Gas Drill Bit Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186248/?utm_source=GNW



Increasing oil & gas drilling activities



The rising energy demands are expected to put a burden on the oil and gas industries to increase their downstream. To ensure short and long-term supplies of energy the oil and gas industries turn their focus towards unconventional oil and gas resources such as shale oil, oil sands, extra heavy oil, tight gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane. There are around 137 shale formations in 41 countries in the world. The U.S. shale industry is slowly reviving after the pandemic and is expected to increase its production capacity to meet the declining supply from conventional sources of energy. Governments across the world are providing support to the shale industry on account of energy security, job creation, and economic growth. Several countries such as the U.S., Canada, UK, Norway, Russia, China, Australia, and the Middle East are investing in oil & gas exploration and drilling activities and easing restrictions for foreign investment.



Oil & Gas Drill Bits: By Type

• Roller Cone Cutter Bits

– Milled-tooth Bits

– Tungsten Carbide Inserts

• Fixed Cutter Bits

– Polycrystalline Diamond Compact

– Diamond Impregnated



Oil & Gas Drill Bits: By Component

• Onshore

• Offshore



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Indonesia

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Iran

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Rest of South America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the oil & gas drill bits market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Atlas Copco Group

• Baker Hughes Company

• Bit Brokers International

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Haliburton Company

• NOV Inc.

• Palmer Bit Co.

• Sandvik AB

• Schlumberger Limited

• Sichuan DeepFast Oil Drilling Tools Co. Ltd.

• Sinocoredrill Group

• Taesung Co. Ltd.

• Taurex Drill Bit LLC

• Torguato Drilling

• Ulterra



