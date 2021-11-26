New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Military Identification Friend or Foe Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186247/?utm_source=GNW



Existing Military Infrastructure Modernization



To achieve all of the strategic goals, the Armed Forces must undergo a lengthy modernization process that demands significant advances in material capabilities. The Armed Forces want to increase their quality by becoming a professional force with well-trained personnel, cutting-edge technology and armament, modern and interoperable tools, and the ability to conduct a wider range of operations. The modernisation programme of the Air Force helps to achieve this goal.



The Air Force is upgrading several vital systems, including the Command-and-Control System, the Information System, which comprises air and marine space surveillance systems, and the security of other intelligence equipment systems.



Global Military IFF Systems Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Component

• IFF Hardware

• IFF Software



Global Military IFF Systems Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Platform

• Terrestrial

• Airborne

• Naval



Global Military IFF Systems Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Hardware

• IFF Transponder

• IFF Interrogator

• Crypto Computer

• IFF Antenna

• IFF Test Equipment



Global Military IFF Systems Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

• Ground Based IFF

• Vehicle Mounted IFF

• Fixed/Rotary Wing Aircraft IFF

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle IFF

• Ships IFF

• Submarines IFF



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• U.S. Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Europe Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Germany Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Asia Pacific Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• China Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• LAMEA Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Brazil Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military IFF Systems Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Leonardo SpA

• Raytheon Technologies Corp

• Northrop Grumman

• Siemens AG

• General Dynamics

• Saab Group

• Indra Sistemas SA

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

• Sopra Steria

• API Technologies Corp

• Captronics System

• Data Link Solutions (DLS) LLC

• Telephonics Corporation

• Tellumat



