QPR Software delivers Process Mining solution to a multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Finnish English

Helsinki, Finland, November 26, 2021 at 12.00 p.m. - QPR has signed an agreement to deliver QPR ProcessAnalyzer SaaS solution to a multinational pharmaceutical corporation.

To understand their actual business processes, the customer has selected QPR ProcessAnalyzer as their preferred process mining technology. QPR ProcessAnalyzer will support their understanding of business processes within the complex IT system landscape in which they operate. The objective is to, already before the end of 2021, analyze several different end-to-end processes and to then continue using process mining technology as one of their core business process management tools. Furthermore, the customer plans to harmonize and standardize business processes as well as related IT systems, which QPR enables by providing fact-based process insights.

The customer selected QPR ProcessAnalyzer for its high performance, excellent user experience, and extensive integration capabilities. Additionally, QPR ProcessAnalyzer’s outstanding dashboarding capabilities with its no-code approach was seen as highly valuable for the customer’s future plans for monitoring and continuous improvement of their operational performance.

"We feel honored to work with one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical corporations to harness the benefits of process mining together. It has been a fantastic start and we are glad to see that the customer has early on been able to use process insights from QPR ProcessAnalyzer and utilize these in their large transformation projects. The eagerness and engagement of their internal team has been invaluable. We look forward to our continued journey together on which we will focus on identifying highly valuable process improvement and automation opportunities.", says SVP Matti Erkheikki, head of the process mining business at QPR Software.

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com



For additional information in QPR Software, please contact: