CNH Industrial brands named Winners in German Design Awards 2022





The German Design Council has named the STEYR Terrus CVT tractor and the IVECO T-WAY truck as “Excellent Product Design” Winners. The German Design Awards series is one of the most prestigious in the design landscape across all industries.

London, November 26, 2021

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) has been recognized with two “Excellent Product Design Winner” distinctions for its STEYR and IVECO brand products in the German Design Awards, the premier award of the German Design Council (est. 1953). The winning designs were determined by a jury of 37 eminent design experts spanning 10 nationalities and representing the design industry, business, academia, and science.

The Terrus CVT tractor from the company’s agricultural specialist brand STEYR was named “Winner” in the Industry category. Its design features a perfect balance of style and function with a premium interior that puts the focus on operator ergonomics and comfort and an exterior design that is tough and rugged with a strong personality. Designed for the most extreme off-road missions, the T-WAY from the commercial vehicle brand IVECO was named “Winner” in the Utility Vehicles category. The aesthetical proportions between the cab and chassis together with its robust full metal bumper express power and confidence, elements that are evocative of the brand DNA.

These “Winner” distinctions from the German Design Awards pay tribute to the outstanding design work demonstrated by the CNH Industrial Design team in their specific categories. They are the latest recognition of the Company’s continued excellence in industry-leading design and a direct result of its drive for unmatched style and quality translated into unique brand identities.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Rebecca Fabian

CNH Industrial

Tel. +1 312 515 2249

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments