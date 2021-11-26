Roche Extraordinary General Meeting 2021

English German

All proposals of the Board of Directors approved

Audited statutory interim financial statements (standalone financial statements) of the Company as of 31 October 2021 approved

Share capital reduction by cancellation of 53,309,000 bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each approved



Basel, 26 November 2021 – On 4 November 2021, Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) had announced its agreement with Novartis Holding AG (Novartis) regarding the repurchase of the equity stake held by Novartis in Roche. At the same time, Roche had informed that the repurchase was conditional upon, inter alia, the approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting of Roche Holding Ltd of the capital reduction by cancellation of the shares to be repurchased from Novartis and of the interim financial statements prepared for the purpose of this transaction.



At today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors therefore proposed the approval of a share capital reduction by cancellation of 53,309,000 bearer shares to be repurchased from Novartis and the approval of the interim financial statements prepared for the purpose of this transaction.



Today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Roche approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.



The shareholders approved the audited statutory interim financial statements (standalone financial statements) of the Company as of 31 October 2021 with a majority of 100.00% and the share capital reduction by cancellation of the 53,309,000 bearer shares with a nominal value of CHF 1 each to be repurchased from Novartis with a majority of 99.85%.



Therefore, the corporate law requirements for the repurchase have been satisfied. The closing of the repurchase transaction is expected to take place in early December 2021.



Christoph Franz, Chairman of Roche's Board of Directors: "Today's resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting are in the best economic and strategic interest of Roche. As a result, we will be even better positioned to make a contribution to the health of people around the world."



In view of the tense pandemic situation and in accordance with applicable law, the Extraordinary General Meeting was held with only the persons in attendance required by law or the Articles of Incorporation at the premises of Roche Holding Ltd at its registered office without the physical attendance of shareholders. Shareholders were able to exercise their rights via written or electronic instructions to the independent proxy, Testaris AG. The independent proxy represented 85.5% of all 160,000,000 bearer shares.



