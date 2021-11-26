Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Automotive 2021 - Market Size, Share, Companies and Developments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Automotive Market Outlook report presents forecasts of different vehicles including Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, EV along with market Size, Share, Companies and Developments.

The global automotive industry is showing signs of recovery in H1-2021, after a weak backdrop during the last year. Continued momentum for electric vehicles is observed during the year and is likely to continue through 2022. Strong consumer demand coupled with purchasing power parity is encouraging the underlying demand trends for vehicles in the United Kingdom, with the market recovery to pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, challenges related to supply chain disruptions, shortage of materials, in particular, semiconductor shortages, consumer demand fluctuation in major segments and others pose risks.

Leading industry trends including rapidly evolving customer preferences, technological advancements, the impact of regulatory interventions, smart infrastructure and other trends are set to shape the future of the United Kingdom automotive industry.



The report identifies the major market drivers of United Kingdom automotive markets over the forecast period. Further, potential challenges faced by United Kingdom automotive companies are discussed in the industry.

To gain insights into the different industry factors impacting the United Kingdom automobile market, the report analyzes the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the threat of new entrants and substitutes, and the competitive rivalry in the industry through the five forces analysis chapter.



The prospects of investing in the United Kingdom automotive market are provided and compared with other countries in the region. These countries are compared on the automotive industry score and country score.



United Kingdom automotive sales including passenger car sales and commercial vehicle sales are forecast from 2020 to 2028. The impact of the COVID pandemic on sales volume and the recovery scenarios are discussed in detail. Electric Vehicle sales are also discussed in detail in the industry.



Further, details on the production volume of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses, trucks and others are provided along with historical data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts from 2021 to 2028.



On the vendor landscape front, leading United Kingdom automobile manufacturers and distributors are analyzed, including details of their major strategies, key focus areas, market shares, SWOT profiles, and financial analysis are included in the report.



Reasons to Buy

Gain a quick overview of United Kingdom automotive industry megatrends

Identify the leading strategies and plans of key automotive companies

Compare the prospects of United Kingdom automobile market with other markets

Understand the recent technological developments

Plan your strategies through clear understanding of strengths, restraints, opportunities and threats

Prepare supply and demand forecasts of different automotive vehicle types

Understand competitive intelligence through detailed business profiles

Key Topics Covered:

Impact of COVID-19 and Possible Recovery Scenarios

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Five Forces Analysis

United Kingdom Automotive Sales/Registrations Outlook, 2018- 2028

United Kingdom Automotive Production Outlook, 2018- 2028

Regional Perspective

United Kingdom Automotive Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eooyx0