New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186276/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The medical gloves segment, comprising surgical and examination gloves, was the largest product segment, increasing 56.6% in 2020 to generate $10.85 billion in revenue. The medical gloves segment will witness 22.8% growth in 2021.Regionally, Rest of the World (ROW) led the global healthcare PPE market in 2020 with a revenue share of 41.3%, generating approximately $7.92 billion. North America followed ROW with revenue share of 30.2%. Western Europe had the smallest revenue of $5.46 billion. Increased adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable products will drive the healthcare PPE market. Manufacturers will develop products to meet evolving industry demands and remain competitive and viable. The global healthcare PPE market is highly fragmented, with a number regional manufacturers participating in the PPE business. The reducing margins and increasing competition, which offer larger manufacturers and distributors opportunities for mergers and acquisitions, are challenging smaller and mid-sized companies.

Author: Anjan Kumar Roy

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186276/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________