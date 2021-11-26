New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Exoskeletons Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186271/?utm_source=GNW

Robotic exoskeletons are motorized wearable robots that provide superhuman strength to workers, thereby enabling them to lift heavy equipment in applications that cannot be automated and still require humans to carry out the task.

•AI advancements and the integration of deep learning capabilities into robotic exoskeletons have equipped these devices to capture sensorimotor signals from the wearer. These signals are sent to the motors of the exoskeleton, which reacts by causing movement.

•Apart from finding application in rehabilitation centers and hospitals to provide physiotherapy, robotic exoskeletons have penetrated other markets such as manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, and military and defense. The automotive industry shows maximum adoption, and key participants such as Ford, Hyundai, and General Motors are actively adopting the technology.Key Questions this Technology and Innovation Study Answers:1. What is robotic exoskeleton technology?2. What is the application landscape of the technology and the different industry verticals of application? What is the architecture of a robotic exoskeleton?3. Which factors drive market growth?4. What does the current competitive landscape look like? What is the regional adoption scenario looking like?5. What developmental strategies are robotic exoskeleton manufacturers adopting?–What are the industry best practices?–Which IP scenario trends are important? Which funding trends are significant?–What are the growth opportunities and the critical success factors?

