Plastics and Composites in Advanced Energy Storage Market 2021: Intrinsic Self-healing Polymers for Increasing Battery Lifespan

Current lithium-ion batteries face challenges such as safety issues, high charging time, and low power density. With the rise in electrification, there is a need for advanced energy storage solutions, especially advanced batteries based on Lithium-ion and other battery chemistries. Materials used to manufacture these batteries are often unable to meet the key requirements of advanced battery solutions.

To meet the performance requirements, R&D efforts target developing next-generation materials such as nanomaterials, nanocomposites, and self-healing materials in advanced batteries. Continued developments focused on various polymers and composites are also aimed at mitigating the challenges faced by current conventional batteries.

Polymers and composites can find potential applications across various advanced battery chemistries, including Li-ion battery, sodium-sulfur battery, magnesium-ion battery, metal-air battery, and solid-state battery. Among these, Lithium polymer batteries and solid-state polymer batteries have gained the significant interest of technology developers, especially due to their potential use in electric vehicles (EVs).

Apart from the interest in EVs, continued focus on making consumer electronic gadgets sleeker, more powerful, and more durable and expanding the renewable energy infrastructure drives the adoption of high-performance polymers and composites. Advanced batteries developed using these materials are expected to have a longer lifespan, higher performance, and can be efficiently incorporated into an electricity grid to store energy for later use. They can also help manufacture energy-efficient products.

The research, "Growth Opportunities for Plastics and Composites in Advanced Energy Storage: Technology Analysis," provides an overview of the emerging materials being researched for advanced battery use. It also highlights the various initiatives taken by stakeholders and researchers related to polymers and composites to manufacture advanced polymer-based batteries.

This research focused on providing a technology landscape of various polymers and composites being adopted/researched to develop battery components such as electrodes (anode and cathode), electrolytes, and separators. More emphasis is given to separators for advanced batteries such as Li-ion batteries, sodium-sulfur batteries, magnesium-ion batteries, metal-air batteries, and solid-state batteries.

Key Points Discussed

What are the key polymers and composite materials currently used in battery components?

What are the emerging polymers and composite materials for advanced batteries?

What are the factors driving the demand of polymers and composites in advanced batteries?

What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in polymeric and composite materials in the battery technology domain?

Key Topics Covered:

Polymers and Composites for Advanced Batteries: An Introduction

Polymers and Composites Find Adoption Potential in Various Advanced Battery Solutions

Key Performance Indicators of a Battery Separator

Polymers and Composites Used to Develop Advanced Batteries

Regulations to Play a Vital Role in Material Use for Advanced Batteries

Technology Assessment of Polymers and Composites in Advanced Batteries

Polypropylene and Polyethylene are Most Commonly Used in Battery Separators

Polymeric Composites Can be Used for Manufacture of Separators and Electrodes

Comparative Assessment of Currently Used Polymers and Composites in Advanced Batteries

Carbon Fibers Find Use as Conductive Fillers and Anode Coating

Superabsorbent Polymers Tested for Use as Electrolytes

TEMPO Derivatives Being Investigated for Solid-state and Flow Batteries

Imides are Being Tested Due to Their Resilience to Temperature Variance

PEO is Being Researched for Use as Solid-state Electrolytes

Cellulose-poly(propylene carbonate)-based Composites are Being Tested for Use in Solid Electrolytes

Polymer-graphene Nanocomposites Can Find Potential in Batteries and Supercapacitors

Polymer-carbon Nanotube Composites Can Find Applications in Development of Flexible Batteries

Intrinsic Self-healing Polymers are Gaining Attention Due to Their Tunable Characteristics

Intrinsic Self-healing polymers Finds Applications for Manufacture of All Key Battery Components

Comparative Assessment of Emerging Polymers and Composites for Advanced Batteries

Companies to Action

NEI Corporation, US

BrightVolt, US

Celgard LLC, US

Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd, India

ENTEK UK, UK

Growth Opportunities

Carbon Nanofiber Electrolytes for High Density Advanced Batteries

Polymer-graphene Nanocomposites for Fast Charging Batteries

Intrinsic Self-healing Polymers for Increasing Battery Lifespan

