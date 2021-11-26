New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "2030 Vision of the Automotive Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186259/?utm_source=GNW





By 2030, the automotive ecosystem can expect to see major market consolidations and partnerships.With OEMs shifting their focus to electric and autonomous cars, suppliers and dealers will likely follow a similar path. OEMs emphasize hyperpersonalization, convenience, and individual well-being with technologies such as biometrics, in-vehicle entertainment and commerce, and cloud-based data analytics. In addition, the battery recycling industry and circular economy concept are evolving in tandem with the growth of the electric vehicle market. The second-life battery market is expected to expand as well, with diesel vehicle sales gradually declining.This This research service envisions the future of the automotive industry by presenting and understanding the impact of 30 significant industry trends on value creation until 2030. Objectives of the study include:

• Capturing key market trends

• Discussing the impact of each trend in the automotive ecosystem

• Highlighting industry transformations and the future of mobility

• Identifying emerging technologies, new mobility systems, and future business models

• Detailing key subtrends within the CASE mobility domainThe study provides an outlook of the global automotive industry and how the industry is evolving. It analyzes the impact of CASE mobility trends on the passenger vehicle ecosystem and how related subtrends and growing service markets present new growth opportunities and revenue streams. Personalized mobility, pod transportation, and in-vehicle services are some subtrends influencing the traditional automotive value chain and changing the business models of OEMs. With shared mobility systems on the rise, the study also presents regional insights on the mobility-as-a-service market and market opportunities for autonomous shuttles and in-vehicle commerce models.

