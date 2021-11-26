Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

26 November 2021

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

 

The following executive director and persons discharging managerial responsibility of the Company have today, 26 November 2021, transacted in the shares of the Company as detailed below:-

                                

 

 

 		Nature of TransactionNumber of ordinary shares of 0.03pPurchase price per share
Nick WilesMarket purchase10,000616.79p
Katy WildeMarket purchase1,603623.62p
Benjamin FordMarket purchase161617.78p

 

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

PayPoint Plc

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

Tel: +44 (0)1707 954437

 

