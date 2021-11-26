26 November 2021
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
The following executive director and persons discharging managerial responsibility of the Company have today, 26 November 2021, transacted in the shares of the Company as detailed below:-
|
|Nature of Transaction
|Number of ordinary shares of 0.03p
|Purchase price per share
|Nick Wiles
|Market purchase
|10,000
|616.79p
|Katy Wilde
|Market purchase
|1,603
|623.62p
|Benjamin Ford
|Market purchase
|161
|617.78p
.
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint Plc
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
Tel: +44 (0)1707 954437
-ends-