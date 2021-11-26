26 November 2021

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

The following executive director and persons discharging managerial responsibility of the Company have today, 26 November 2021, transacted in the shares of the Company as detailed below:-









Nature of Transaction Number of ordinary shares of 0.03p Purchase price per share Nick Wiles Market purchase 10,000 616.79p Katy Wilde Market purchase 1,603 623.62p Benjamin Ford Market purchase 161 617.78p

.

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

PayPoint Plc

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

Tel: +44 (0)1707 954437

