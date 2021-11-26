New independent Board member of AB Klaipėdos nafta elected

English Lithuanian

AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company), legal entity code 110648893, registered at Burių st. 19, Klaipėda.

The meeting of the Supervisory Council of the Company held on the 25th of November 2021 adopted a decision to elect Guy Mason as an independent Board Member of the Company to fill the existing vacancy to serve from 1st December 2021 until the term of office of the acting Board of the Company (24 April 2022). Guy Mason also will be elected as a Board member for the new term of office.

An independent Board member has been elected on the basis that an independent Board member Ian Bradshaw resigned from the position as the Board member of the Company from 1st of October 2021; the Company has 4 (four) active Board members; article 15.1. of Articles of Association of the Company defines that the Board consists of 5 (five) members.