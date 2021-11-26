Asia Pacific MNO Directory 2021-2022 Including 1750+ CXO/Management/Decision-making Contacts

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific MNO Directory 2021-2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific MNO Directory 2021-2022 will help telecom service providers interested in doing business with mobile network operators throughout Asia Pacific (including Australia & New Zealand).

The latest Asia Pacific Directory features over 185+ operators from over 53 countries.

The Asia Pacific MNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile operators' obtain and gain new business.

Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, the Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across Asia (including Australia & New Zealand):

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers/Growth Trend, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details.

Online presence - website/URL

CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

What's special about the 2021-2022 edition:

Whole Asia Pacific covered (including Australia & New Zealand): 185+ Operators from over 53 countries.

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR, Asian Laws compliant

1750+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous (2021) edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user friendly PDF & campaign friendly XLS design

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving clear and precise understanding of the Asia Pacific telecom market to corporates.

1-Update free of cost



