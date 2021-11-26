Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market Report 2021 Featuring Johnson Fitness, Sporttec, Sport Tiedje and Hansson International

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe E-Commerce Home Fitness Products Market by Equipment Type: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fitness equipment is any machine or device required for physical exercise to manage overall weight, improve physical stamina, and develop muscular strength. The demand for fitness equipment has increased across Europe, due to increase in health awareness. In addition, physical exercise is advised during certain medical treatments. The most commonly used fitness equipment include treadmills, elliptical, stationary bicycles, and weightlifting machines & strength building machines. Increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in health consciousness have majorly boosted the growth of Europe home fitness products market.

Fitness equipment are widely used for physical fitness, weight management, and improving body stamina & muscular strength. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in obese population, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of Europe home fitness products market. However, counterfeiting and refurbishing of fitness equipment is a key restraining factor of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in youth population, improved lifestyle, and expansion of online channels are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players.



Europe's e-commerce fitness products market is segmented by equipment type, which includes cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and others. The cardiovascular training segment is further categorized into treadmills, stationary bikes & ellipticals, and others, whereas strength training equipment is subsegmented into free weights and others. Furthermore, the report includes revenue generated from the sales of home fitness products via e-commerce channels across Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and the rest of Europe.



Engaged stakeholders in the industry uses wide variety of marketing strategies in order to increase their product penetration amongst the consumers. These strategies include celebrity endorsements, organizing events, social media marketing, etc. Furthermore, leading players in the industry are now heavily investing in digital platforms in order to market their products. For instance, Technogym has introduced the new TECHNOGYM LIVE digital platform, offering end-users fitness trainers classes at home. Furthermore, leading players in the industry are integrating their platforms, to offer additional training experiences such as group cycling, running, rowing and boxing.



On the basis of equipment type, cardiovascular training equipment led in terms of market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that treadmills stationary bikes are widely accepted cardiovascular home fitness equipment.



Country wise, Germany dominated Europe's e-commerce home fitness products market, in terms of the share; however, the rest of Europe is poised to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Some of the leading players operating on the market include:

Johnson Fitness

Hansson International GmbH

Mst GmbH

Ise GmbH

Jordan Leisure Systems Ltd.

Escape Ltd.

Sport Tiedje

Hammer Sports

Sport Thieme

Horizon Fitness

Sporttec

Bad Company

Do Yoursports

Key Market Segments



By Equipment Type

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Treadmills

Stationary cycles

Elliptical and others

Strength training equipment

Free weights

Other

Other Equipment

By Region

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3. Threat of substitution

3.2.4. Threat of new entrants

3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in fitness awareness and health concerns

3.3.1.2. Upsurge in obese population across European countries

3.3.1.3. Outbreak of COVID-19 to boost the demand for home fitness equipment

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Availability of refurbished products

3.3.2.2. Availability of counterfeit brands

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Introduction of smart technologies

3.4. Competition Analysis

3.4.1. Product Extension Strategies

3.4.2. Marketing Strategies

3.4.3. Product mapping and comparison

3.4.4. Company share analysis (2019)

3.5. E-Commerce home fitness products market share comparison (2019 & 2018)

3.6. Population involved in-home fitness activity by country (2019)

3.7. Impact of Covid-19

3.8. Weight Based Strength Equipment: Competition Dashboard

3.9. Global fitness equipment market vs. At-home fitness equipment: comparison matrix

3.10. At-Home Fitness Equipment Market: Price Point Analysis By Product Type (2020)



CHAPTER 4: EUROPE E-COMMERCE HOME FITNESS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by equipment type

4.2. Cardiovascular training equipment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.1.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison by Equipment Type (2019)

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Strength training equipment

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.1.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison by Equipment Type (2019)

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Other equipment

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.1.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison (2019)

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: EUROPE E-COMMERCE HOME FITNESS PRODUCTS MARKET, BY COUNTRY

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2. Germany

5.2.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type

5.3. France

5.3.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type

5.4. Spain

5.4.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type

5.5. UK

5.5.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type

5.6. Italy

5.6.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type

5.7. Rest of Europe

5.7.1. Online Vs. Offline Market Size Comparison

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by equipment type



CHAPTER 6: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

6.1. Top winning strategies

6.2. Product mapping

6.3. Competitive dashboard

6.4. Competitive heat map

6.5. Key developments



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES













For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72u72q