World Gesture Recognition Market to Witness 26.2% CAGR during 2021-2026 | Growth Analysis by Technology, End-use Industry, and Region

The global gesture recognition market reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during 2021-2026.



The incorporation of gesture recognition technology to provide an interactive and realistic gaming experience, along with the rising number of professional gamers, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, wearables with gesture recognition are finding extensive application in the healthcare industry to offer contactless navigation of X-ray display and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Apart from this, leading automotive manufacturers are integrating gesture recognition in different systems, such as air conditioning, windows and windshield wipers, to reduce driver workload and allow safe driving. Furthermore, the emerging automation trend in industrial processes is escalating the demand for robots, which, in turn, is driving the market growth. Additionally, the technology is being utilized to manage photos and files and initiate online payments via smartphones.

Besides this, the rising adoption of contactless methods for performing different tasks in various end use industries, coupled with a shift towards e-learning solutions, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is anticipated to impact the market positively.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gesture recognition market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, technology and end-use industry.

Breakup by Technology

Touch-based

Touchless

Breakup by End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Apple Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

EyeSight Technologies Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Microsoft Corporation

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Sony Corporation

Synaptics Incorporated

