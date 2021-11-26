Kvika banki hf.: Presentations from Kvika’s Capital Markets Day November 26

Icelandic English

Kvika hosts its Capital Markets Day on 26 November, beginning at 13:00 p.m. until 16:30 p.m. GMT. Attached are the presentations that management will cover in the meeting.



Kvika’s senior management will offer post-merger updates on the company’s operations and business model in addition to giving deeper insights into individual business units. The event will also highlight Kvika’s strategy and growth opportunities along with key financial goals and developments.

A live stream of the event can be accessed by registering here.

For further information or enquiries, please contact fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is

