Kvika banki hf.: Kvika banki prepares EMTN issuance

Kvika banki hf. has engaged Swedbank AB as arranger for bond issuance in Europe. Meetings with European investors will take place in December and the bank intends to issue bonds in foreign currencies at the beginning of next year subject to favorable market conditions. In conjuction to this the Board of Directors of Kvika has agreed on Euro Medium Term Note programme for issuance of EUR 500,000,000 of bonds to be listed on Euronext Dublin Ireland.