Green Light Solutions Announces Ontario Product Availability

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Light Solutions ("GLS" or "the Company"), an innovation firm committed to driving excellence in the Cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the launch of its CBD dominant brand, LoFi, in the Ontario market. The signature product, LoFi CBD Oil 1500, is now available through Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”), ocs.ca, and licensed retailers.



LoFi CBD Oil 1500 is a potent, full-spectrum formula with hemp-derived CBD extract and sustainably sourced MCT oil. LoFi CBD Oil 1500 ranks among the top CBD oils sold in B.C. after its launch in August this year.

"We are excited for our Ontario friends to experience our standout CBD. Since launching this summer, LoFi CBD Oil 1500 has quickly become one of B.C.'s best-selling CBD oils and a customer favourite," said Walker Patton, Corporate Development at GLS. "Expansion into Ontario, Canada's largest retail market, is key to our product roadmap. We look forward to providing Ontario a new way to enjoy CBD with our great-tasting and affordable full-spectrum products, available through the OCS and licensed retailers."

LoFi is committed to helping users make informed decisions through product transparency and evidence-based CBD education. All LoFi products feature inLite traceability technology that provides customers enhanced product data, including ingredient source and batch-specific lab results.

LoFi offers potent, CBD-forward formulations using highly concentrated, full spectrum CBD and premium ingredients. An expanded product suite, including one gram vape cartridges, will be available in the B.C. market in December as LoFi continues to enter supply agreements for additional product SKUs with provincial wholesalers.

About LoFi

LoFi is a BC-based independent cannabis brand passionate about three simple things: quality, innovation, and value. We are committed to upholding the highest quality standards through our inclusive CBD products that are market competitive in potency and price.

About Green Light Solutions

Green Light Solutions (GLS) is an innovation firm committed to driving excellence in the Cannabis industry. GLS delivers value across multiple cannabis verticals through an agile, tech-forward business model, following Cannabis and Hemp specific strategies. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong manufacturing and technology development expertise and a robust I.P. portfolio.

