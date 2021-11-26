New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Centrifugal Blowers Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186278/?utm_source=GNW

In this short study, Frost & Sullivan identifies, analyzes, and evaluates existing and upcoming trends impacting the global centrifugal blowers market. It offers insight into manufacturer growth prospects over the next 5 years. The study also discusses the product, market, and technology-based growth opportunities that will impact future growth. The regions covered include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The study discusses challenges and drivers that will help centrifugal blower manufacturers navigate these unprecedented times. Revenue opportunity at the end-user and the regional level is analyzed, and future growth potential is predicted.In addition, a short analysis of the demand for API-certified blowers is provided. The research highlights the significance of this type of centrifugal blower in the present market. A brief analysis of the competitive landscape for standard and API centrifugal blowers is included. The analyst has identified 3 major growth opportunities that will influence manufacturers’ future market position. Improve Air Quality in Industrial Application to Achieve Clean Air MandatesCarbon Capture and Storage for Process Gas CompressorsIndustrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for Industrial BlowersFrost & Sullivan analysts held discussions with blower manufacturing companies’ senior management; primary interviews were conducted with select end users, supported by secondary research.

Author: Kiravani Emani

