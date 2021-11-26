New York, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazilian Light Vehicle Leasing Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186269/?utm_source=GNW





Businesses are focused on their core products/services and seek to outsource support activities.Mobility is a significant department, involving a wide range of activities from fleet purchases to remarketing.



Unless handled by an expert, each segment in the value chain can develop issues, such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and dips in residual value.Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities and provides a host of other benefits.



The growing demand for these services and facilities has driven the growth of the leasing market, given it a structure, and regulated the ecosystem.This study sheds light on the market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market as well as the fleet and company car (true fleet) segments. It discusses the company car segment in detail, focusing on the development and the growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase segments. The analysis takes into account historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities. In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolios, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year (2020). The evolution of any industry depends on the transformational trends linked to the macro-economic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains. The study covers the evolutionary trends expected to shape the market and provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space in India. It also provides a market overview and a market outlook.

Author: Ingrid Schumann

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06186269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________