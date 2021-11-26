Key Opportunities for Operators in the Connected Home 2021

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities for Operators in the Connected Home" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retail fixed broadband markets are becoming more competitive and high-speed access is no longer a powerful differentiator.

Fixed broadband operators of all types, whether incumbents or new FTTP entrants, need to maximise subscriber take-up and ARPU growth in competitive retail markets.

This report looks at how fixed broadband operators can use their customer premises equipment (CPE) to offer services associated with home Wi-Fi and to enhance the attractiveness of their core offers.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the main opportunities for operators in the connected home segment?

Could operators develop platform-based business models for the connected home?

What are the advantages and disadvantages of offering different services associated with home Wi-Fi such as connected home cyber-security and Wi-Fi sensing solutions?

What is the optimal retail strategy for operators offering services related to the connected home?

